Involve in all fields, Minister tells girls

Society should discharge its responsibilities towards the girl child, Minister for Social Justice K.K. Shylaja has said.

She was speaking at the inauguration of the National Girl Child Day celebrations at Kanakakkunnu here on Tuesday. Girls should be taught to actively involve in all fields and react. Instead of making them to think that they were weak, they should be taught to believe they were capable of achieving anything, so that they could stand should to shoulder with men, the Minister said.

Child marriage was still being reported in the State. Many women, despite being highly educated, were made to sit at home. Women should become proactive and ensure that no girl or woman was denied her rights. The Social Justice Department and the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights should ensure this, she said.

Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Shobha Koshy presided. Magician Gopinath Muthukad was the chief guest. Social Justice secretary Mini Antony and Director T.V. Anupama were present.

The Minister also inaugurated a mobile exhibition on women’s security, health, nutrition, sanitation, and laws.

The CD of a short film Pathinettu on child marriage was released.