SBT issues gold bonds

State Bank of Travancore (SBT) will be accepting applications for sovereign gold bonds 2016-17 Series-3 through all its branches. The issue is open from October 24 to November 2.

The minimum investment amount is rupee equivalent to 1 gram of gold and the maximum is 500 grams in a financial year. The rate of interest on the investment will be 2.5 per cent a year on the initial value of investment. The period of the bond will be eight years with exit option available from the fifth year onwards.

The bond can be purchased by resident Indians and entities, including HUFs, trusts, universities and charitable institutions and is tradable at stock exchanges, an SBT release said here on Wednesday. — Special Correspondent

