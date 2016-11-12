Intervene in move to attach house, CM told

The State Human Rights Commission has asked the Chief Minister to intervene in the move by the Kerala State Financial Enterprises (KSFE) to attach the house and property of two girls whose parents are dead.

A press note issued here said the commission’s directive was based on a complaint filed by V.T. Bini and V.T. Beena of Aaluninna Karakkadu house, Parasuvikkal.

The girls’ father was an employee of the KSRTC and mother, an employee of the employment exchange when they died in 2001 and 2016, respectively. While Bini is an MBBS student, Beena is pursuing an MA. Their house and property were mortgaged to raise funds for the treatment of the parents.

Four months before the death of the girls’ mother, their old house was damaged in the rain. The girls, with the help of relatives, began rebuilding the house. It is this house that is now facing attachment.

The parents had not disclosed details of their debt to the children, a press note issued here said. The girls had approached the commission seeking an emergency stay on the attachment proceedings. The commission has also sought an explanation from the KSFE, the press note added.