Include eco concerns in growth policies: economist

In the face of growing environmental degradation, a balance needs to be achieved between mitigating income inequalities through economic growth and regaining environmental sustainability of development, said Mark Lindley, American ecological economist and Gandhian thinker.

He was speaking on ‘Amartya and Ecological Economics’ at an invited scholar lecture series organised by the Kerala Economic Association (KEA) and the School of Distance Education (SDE), University of Kerala, on Monday.

On Amartya Sen’s contributions to the field of Development Economics, he said Mr. Sen fails to give sufficient consideration to the ecologically adverse effects of economic development. Mr. Sen, who conceptualised human welfare as a measure of development instead of monetary measures like the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), advocates economic growth as an important means to achieving human welfare. However, he did not incorporate the trade-off between economic growth and environmental welfare into this paradigm.

Economists should incorporate issues such as climate change, pollution, and depletion of resources, into the discourse on human welfare and growth, and reorient their thinking to address the difficult choices to be made between pursuing growth and preserving environmental quality, according Mr. Lindley. After all, if human beings don’t take action to protect the environment, Mother Nature will simply destroy us and sustain herself, he said.