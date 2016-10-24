Thiruvananthapuram

IT@School to offer broad band Internet to schools

IT@ School project, along wth BSNL, is offering broadband facility with WiFi connectivity in all lower and upper primary schools in the State.

From November 1, over 10,000 government and aided primary schools in the State will have broadband internet facility without data limit at 2 Mbps speed, an official press release said here.

This is a special scheme, wherein even if the data usage went up, the Internet speed would not go down.

The government was extending the hi-tech facilities currently available in Classes 8 to 12 in all government schools since 2007, to the primary classes also, Education Mnister C. Ravindranath said. When broadband Internet is made available in primary classes also, the State’s will be the first and the biggest educational broadband network with 15,000 connections. At the primary level, ICT text books, “Kalippetti”, for Classes 1 to 4 will be made available in November. ICT training for all primary class teachers will begin on Monday.

