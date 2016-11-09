ISRO to assist farm sector

: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to improve the use of satellite data for agricultural crop forecasting and crop health management.

ISRO chairman A.S.Kiran Kumar said here on Tuesday that plans were afoot to bring more crops and some minor crops also into the forecasting network, which currently covers eight major crops.

Addressing a function held here to mark the inauguration of the Kerala portal of the Bhuvan GIS platform, he said the application of space technology would be extended to the development of horticulture, pest and nutrient management, post-harvest infrastructure planning and bringing cultivable wastelands and fallow land under cultivation.

Efforts were on to provide species-wise advisory for fishermen on potential fishing zones also.

Dr. Kumar said Bhuvan would help Kerala harness space technology to monitor drought conditions and crop health.

It would also assist the State in urban planning, development of tourism and waterways, coastal and ocean studies and monitoring of forests, biodiversity and crops.

Launching the Bhuvan Kerala portal, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan called upon departments to harness space technology for the four priority missions on housing, health and sanitation, agriculture and education.

He said the portal would help officials in decision-making and monitoring of projects while providing a channel to crowdsource information on communicable diseases, pollution and disasters.

Dr. Kumar inaugurated the PWD portal. Chief Secretary S.M. Vijayanand and Scientific Adviser to the Chief Minister M.C. Dathan were present.