Thiruvananthapuram

IRE to resume ilmenite supply to TTP

: The Industries Department has found a solution to the raw material shortage in Travancore Titainium Products (TTP). Following the intervention of Industries Minister E.P.Jayarajan, Indian Rare Earths Ltd. (IRE), which supplies the raw material, ilmenite to TTP, has agreed to replenish the stock.

The TTP, which was running short of working capital, was unable to make advance payment to procure ilmenite from IRE and the company was also unwilling to supply it on credit. Following Mr.Jayarajan’s intervention, the hiccups in supply have been cleared, an official release said here on Sunday.

