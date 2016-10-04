IRE to resume ilmenite supply to TTP

: The Industries Department has found a solution to the raw material shortage in Travancore Titainium Products (TTP). Following the intervention of Industries Minister E.P.Jayarajan, Indian Rare Earths Ltd. (IRE), which supplies the raw material, ilmenite to TTP, has agreed to replenish the stock.
The TTP, which was running short of working capital, was unable to make advance payment to procure ilmenite from IRE and the company was also unwilling to supply it on credit. Following Mr.Jayarajan’s intervention, the hiccups in supply have been cleared, an official release said here on Sunday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism