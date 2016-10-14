IIST convocation tomorrow

The fourth convocation of the Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) will be held at Girideepam Convention Centre, Nalanchira, on Saturday.

Chancellor IIST U.R. Rao will preside. V.K. Aatre, former Director-General of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), will be the chief guest.

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman and IIST Governing Council chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar and IIST Director V.K. Dadhwal will be present.

Official sources said that B.Tech. degree will be conferred on 378 students, who joined the batches of 2010, 2011 and 2012.

M.Tech. degree will be conferred on 178 students.

In addition, PhD degree will be conferred on 16 students from five departments. Five gold medals will be presented for each of the three B.Tech. batches which passed out in 2014, 2015 and 2016 respectively. The Chairman, Board of Management, Gold Medal will be presented to the best academic performer.

The Best All Rounder will be presented the coveted Director’s Gold Medal.

The branch toppers will be presented with the institute Gold Medals.