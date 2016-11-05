IFFK to focus on migrant crisis, plight of refugees

: The 21st International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), which will be held from December 9 to 16, will have migration and the problems faced by refugees as its central theme.

The festival will feature a package to highlight the plight of persons who have been forced to relocate from war-torn countries such as Syria, Libya and Iraq in recent times. “The image of Aylan Kuri’s body washed up on a Turkish beach continues to haunt us. Our objective will be to impress upon the festival goers the situation faced by many during the migrant crisis. We dedicate the festival to their memory,” Kerala State Chalachitra Academy (KSCA) chairman Kamal said at a press conference on Friday.

International competition

The list of 14 films that will be featured in the International Competition section has been finalised. The films selected are Turkish films Clair Obscur, directed by Yesim Ustaoglu; Cold of Kalandar, directed by Mustafa Kara; Egyptian film Clash, directed by Mohamed Diab; Filipino film Die Beautiful, directed by Jun Robles Lana; Chinese films Knife in the Clear Water, directed by Wang Xuebo and Soul on a String, directed by Zhang Yang; Afrikaans film Sink, directed by Brett Michael Innes; English film The Cursed Ones, directed by Nana Obiri-Yeboah and Maximilian Claussen; Mandarin film The Return, directed by Green Zeng and Iranian film Where are my Shoes? (Alzheimer), directed by Kioumars Pourahmad.

The four Indian films — Manhole, directed by Vidhu Vincent; Midnight Keteki, directed by Santwana Bardoloi; The Last Mural, directed by Saibal Mitra; and Kaadu Pookkunna Neram, directed by Dr. Biju — were announced earlier.

Delegate registration

The delegate registration for the IFFK will commence on Saturday (November 5). Delegates can register their names at the counters set up at the KSCA at Sasthamangalam. Online registration can be done on the websitewww.iffk.in.

The fee of the delegate pass will be Rs.500. Students can secure passes for Rs.300 each by furnishing their identity cards issued by their respective institutions.

In order to ensure that ineligible persons do not obtain student passes, such applications will be cross-checked and verified with the institutions, Mr. Kamal said.

The registrations will close on November 25. Remaining passes, if any, can be obtained on the next day at a rate of Rs.700.

The maximum number of passes will be restricted to 13,000.

There will be separate passes for film/television professionals. The distribution of the delegate passes will commence on December 5.

The ‘Touring Talkies,’ aimed at heralding the festival by screening films across the State, commenced its journey from Kasaragod on November 1. It will reach its destination in Thiruvananthapuram on December 4 with a valedictory function at Shangumughom.

‘Countdown programmes’ will also be organised at Shangumughom, Kovalam and Technopark in the run-up to the main event.