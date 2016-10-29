Thiruvananthapuram

IAS officer to coordinate NH four-laning work

The government will consider the appointment of an IAS officer to coordinate the work on the four-laning of the Karamana-Kaliyikkavila stretch of the National Highway 66, Minister for Revenue E. Chandrasekharan has said.

Replying to a question by V.S. Sivakumar (Congress) in the Assembly on Friday, the Minister said 8.3920 hectares of land had been acquired for the four-laning work and compensation had been provided.

The award and inquiry for the Reach II from Pravachambalam to Kodinada had been completed. Of the 644 land acquisition cases, award had been passed for 173 cases. The Revenue Minister said steps had been taken to allocate funds and pass the award.

Mr. Sivakumar had urged the government to appoint an IAS officer, as done by the UDF government, to coordinate the work for the Reach I from Karamana to Pravachambalam.

