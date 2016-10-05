Hrdayakumari’s final book released

Staying true to the incredibly vast canvas of her interests, B. Hrdayakumari’s swan song covers an expansive range of literary works by a variety of authors right from Thunchathu Ezhuthachan to William Shakespeare.

The book, titled Harinamakeerthanam Muthal King Lear Vare (From Harinamakeerthanam to King Lear), was posthumously released here on Tuesday. It was officially presented by author Sethu to S.M. Vijayanand, Chief Secretary of Kerala and one of the professor’s old students.

The book is a collection of essays written over her long career as an academician, writer, and critic. Though she is a renowned scholar of English and Malayalam literature, those who knew her the best would remember her as an eternal student with a never-ending thirst for knowledge, said poet-activist Sugathakumari, Prof. Hrdayakumari’s younger sister. She said the book reflected her sister’s wondrous passion for two extremely different cultures.

The essays showcase Prof. Hrdayakumari’s ability to bring out the complex interplay of social and psychological forces in works of imagination, in a way that captured the interest of literature students, said Yeshwant Rao, IAS, another old student of the professor’s.

‘Exceptional teacher’

Mr. Vijayanand said she was an exceptional teacher who had taught him crucial lessons about life through poems and stories, without ever directly giving advice.

Critics K.P. Shankaran and Atmaraman spoke at the event.