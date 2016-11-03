House sees blame game over dilution of paddy land Act

The Kerala Assembly on Wednesday referred to its subject committee a Bill seeking to omit Section 3A of the Kerala Conservation of Paddy Land and Wetland Act, 2008, which provides for regularisation of paddy land reclaimed before the enactment of the legislation.

The treasury and Opposition benches sparred with each other during the discussion on the motion for reference of the Bill to the subject committee. While the government accused the previous UDF regime of diluting the original Act by introducing Section 3A in the Finance Bill, 2015, the Opposition UDF maintained that it was the LDF government in 2009 that had initially made the budget proposal to regularise conversions of paddy land by payment of a fee.

Moving the motion in the House, Revenue Minister E. Chandrasekharan said Section 3A would lead to large-scale diversion of paddy land for commercial purpose, jeopardising the very objectives of the Act.

The government had approved only 56 of the more than 93,000 applications for regularisation of paddy land conversion. “There was widespread concern that the applications for regularisation included post-2008 reclamations.”

Pointing out that several UDF MLAs themselves had cautioned the then government about the potential for misuse of Section 3A by the land mafia, the Minister said their fears had proved to be true.

Arguing that it was the LDF regime in 2009 which had first proposed the levy of a fee for regularisation of paddy land reclaimed before 2008, former Revenue Minister Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan said the UDF government had only implemented the proposal.

Observing that the databank on paddy fields was full of errors, he asked, “How many reclaimed paddy fields could the government reclaim since the Act was enacted?” V.D. Satheesan said the previous LDF government had misused the discretionary powers to notify 2,000 acres of land at Aranmula as industrial area.

In Chennai, Mumbai

Pointing out that cities like Chennai and Mumbai had paid a heavy price for tampering with wetlands, K. Suresh Kurup said Kerala could not afford to lose any more paddy land.

Rounding off the discussion, the Minister said the government would reactivate the local-level monitoring committees set up to recommend reclamation of paddy land for construction of residential houses. The House voted to refer the Bill to the subject committee.

Revenue Minister sees potential for misuse by land mafia

Oppositions says LDF had proposed a fee for regularisation of converted land in 2009