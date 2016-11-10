Hoardings that distract drivers to be removed

In yet another attempt to rid the city of advertisement display boards that distract drivers and lead to accidents, such boards near traffic signals will be removed immediately. This was decided at a review meeting of the road safety authority presided over by District Collector S. Venkatesapathy.

It was decided not to provide space for advertisements on traffic signal posts.

The meeting decided to take steps to remove arches and flex boards on either side of roads, and flags installed on medians, considering the danger posed by them to pedestrians and two-wheeler riders.

An emergency meeting of people’s representatives and officials regarding the removal of flex boards, arches, and flags would be called. It would be led by Additional District Magistrate John V. Samuel. Special squads that include representatives of the Traffic police, National Highways Authority of India, road transport, Public Works Department (PWD), and Revenue Department, and people’s representatives would be set up for the same.

The Collector directed the officials concerned to take immediate steps to make bus bays functional.

City Commissioner of Police G. Sparjan Kumar, Superintendent of Police (Rural) K. Shefeen Ahmed, and representatives of Transport, PWD, Fire and Rescue Services, and Keltron attended the meeting.

Coastal security

At another review meeting held on the day, the Collector said steps would be taken to strengthen coastal security in the district.

In places where there was need for tight security, the current mechanisms would be made foolproof with the cooperation of people’s representatives, coastal vigilance committees, and fisherfolk.

Joint operations

Joint operations involving the coastal police, Marine Enforcement, and Coast Guard, and in emergency situations involving the Navy would be strengthened. The Collector directed the coastal police to strengthen patrolling along the coast.

A team of top police and Coast Guard officers led by the District Collector would visit the coastal areas to review the losses suffered by the public and the tourism sector owing to rough seas and erosion, besides reviewing coastal security.

The Rural Superintendent of Police and the Coast Guard Assistant Commandant were directed to finalise the date for the same.

