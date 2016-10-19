High schools included in RMSA

The State government has passed orders re-designating all schools elevated as high schools since 2010-11 as government schools by including them in the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA).

In addition to the 112 schools so re-designated, those schools included in the RMSA scheme that did not get recognition from the Central government and where a high school division was started with State government funds would also be considered as government schools, a press note issued here on Tuesday said.