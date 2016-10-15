Thiruvananthapuram

High-level team

Projects to be reviewed

Union Minister for Urban Development M. Venkaiah Naidu is arriving in the capital with a high-level team on October 18 for the State-level review of six Centrally funded projects being implemented by the Urban Development Ministry.

Besides the review of the Smart City, Swachh Bharat Mission, Amrut, Hriday and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana ( PMAY), the high-level team, led by Mr. Naidu, will also look into the challenges faced by the State in executing these projects, during the interaction with the officials here.

