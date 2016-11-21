High Court dismisses pleas against research norms in Kerala University

The Kerala High Court has dismissed the petitions filed against the implementation of doctoral research norms, the University of Kerala said in a press release.

According to the release, petitions had been filed against the restrictions imposed during the implementation of the 2009 UGC norms. These included permitting research works under the guidance of regular faculty and restricting the number of research scholars under a guide to a maximum of eight. The verdict has come as a blow to those who hoped to continue research work under guides, who have retired from service.

Approving the decision taken to implement the norms, the court observed that any further delay in the move would have led to the university being black listed and the recognition of doctoral degrees withdrawn.

Vice Chancellor P.K. Radhakrishnan has been quoted as saying that the judgment is a fitting reply to those who sought to malign him through the media. He expressed hope that those concerned would understand the actual facts pertaining to various decisions before raising criticisms against them.