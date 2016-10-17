Hi-tech class pilot in 4 constituencies

As a preliminary step to making classes 8 to 12 in government and aided schools hi-tech, the State government has entrusted the IT@School Project with piloting the scheme in four Assembly constituencies.

The scheme, to be implemented in all schools in the Alappuzha, Puthukkad, Kozhikode North, and Taliparamba constituencies in November, envisages laptops, multimedia projector, whiteboard, and audio facilities in each classroom. For this, schools will have to ensure that the classrooms are dust-free, there is proper electrification, and lockers are there to store equipment. They can take the help of Parent Teacher Association, school management committee, alumni, local self-government institutions, and individuals to put these in place.

All high schools, higher secondary schools, and vocational higher secondary school teachers will be given training in three levels by the IT@School. It will include training in basic information technology (IT), how to take classes using information and communications technology (ICT) equipment, and in content generation suited to teaching using ICT and technical aspects related to it.

Hardware clinics

The training will be imparted without affecting the children’s study schedule and making use of holidays. Besides hi-tech classrooms, computer labs with high-speed Internet and television will be arranged. Prior to this, IT@School plans to conduct hardware clinics to repair the existing IT equipment.

Steps have been taken to prepare training models for implementing the pilot project and kick off the training by October 20, IT@School Executive Director K. Anvar Sadath said in a statement here.

ICT audit will begin on Monday as part of school survey. Tender proceedings are also under way so as to get the hardware installed by November-end, the statement said.