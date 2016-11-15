Help desk for tourists

Help desks will be set up by Kerala Tourism in tourist destinations to lessen the hardship being faced by domestic and foreign tourists following the demonetisation of Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 currency notes. Tourism Minister A. C. Moideen has asked Secretary, Tourism, V. Venu to issue instructions to the Collectors who are also the chairpersons of the District Tourism Promotion Council to set up the help desk and to provide assistance to holidayers for one week.

The help of other departments will also be sought for providing assistance to the tourists who are arriving for holidaying in the State, the Tourism Minister said in a statement here on Monday.