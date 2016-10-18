Thiruvananthapuram

Hearing deferred

An anti-corruption court here on Monday deferred the hearing on a complaint of nepotism against previous United Democratic Front (UDF) government Ministers until October 21.

A private litigant had moved the court here to open a criminal inquiry against former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala, among others, on the suspicion of having unfairly nominated their kith and kin to top posts in public sector units (PSUs) and statutory corporations.

The same petitioner had also filed a similar complaint against former Industries Minister E. P. Jayarajan.

A. Baharudeen, Inquiry Commissioner and Special Judge, Vigilance, dismissed the complaint after the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) deposed in open court that it had opened a “quick verification” inquiry against Mr. Jayarajan.

In a related development, the VACB recorded the statement of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) general secretary K. Surendran, one of the “de facto" complainants in the case. The candidates did not meet the eligibility criteria.

Vigilance investigators said they would have to verify the accepted procedures customarily followed in the case of such postings to determine whether there has been any wilful deviation.

The probe would focus on whether Mr. Jayarajan had made any attempt to cause undue pecuniary advantage to his relatives.

