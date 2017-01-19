Thiruvananthapuram

Haritha Express to tour district today

The Haritha Express, accompanied by a cultural procession, will promote the State government’s Haritha Keralam Mission in the district for three days, from Thursday.

Minister for Tourism, Cooperatives, and Devaswoms Kadakampally Surendran will flag off Haritha Express from the Government Model Girls Higher Secondary School, Pattom, at 9.30 a.m. Its journey will conclude at the Shanghumughom beach on Saturday evening.

The express, which publicises the vision and activities of the mission, has arrived in the capital after completing an expedition from Kasaragod to Kollam. It is accompanied by a group of artistes led by Kadambanadu Jayachandran, who presents folk songs and poetry.

Along with reports and photographs of the mission’s activities, visual messages from singer K.J. Yesudas and actor Manju Warrier will be featured.

The Express will halt at 15 centres across the district, with hour-long exhibition and performances at each.

The centres include Balaramapuram HSS, Athiyannoor block office premises, Parassala block mini civil station, and the Perungadavila junction on Thursday; Vellanad temple ground, Karakulam grama panchayat office premises, Vamanapuram junction, Kilimanoor bus stand, and Njekkad junction on Friday; and the Chirayinkeezhu Sharkara temple ground, Kazhakuttam; Collectorate, Pappanamcode; and Shanghumughom beach on Saturday.

