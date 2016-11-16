Hacking of DYFI activist: three held

A special squad of the City police on Monday evening arrested three persons from near Kovalam in connection with the hacking of a DYFI activist at Thiruvallam a few days ago.

The accused have been identified as Ramesh Babu, 42, of Perumthanni and Sajith, 31, and Rakesh, 30, of Sreevaraham.

According to the police, Manoj, the Perunthanni local committee secretary of the DYFI, was hacked allegedly by an eight-member gang on November 7.

Five of the accused are still absconding.

The arrested have been remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.