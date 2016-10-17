HSS teachers’ battle for recognition of posts still on

Around 3,500 higher secondary school (HSS) teachers have been working without pay or any other benefits for the past two years, owing to the delay in government recognition of their posts.

They are employed at government-aided higher secondary schools established in 2014 following government orders. Although two years have passed since around 160 schools were set up, the teaching posts in these schools are yet to be granted government recognition. Consequently, the teachers have not been paid salaries or any other benefits for this duration.

“We support ourselves by doing other jobs on the side. Some of us take tuition classes, while others get by thanks to the earnings of our spouses. We are not even compensated for our travel costs,” Abhilash S.S., a teacher at KNNMVHSS, Kottarakara, told The Hindu .

The teachers also fear that further delay in government approval of their posts will result in their exceeding the maximum age limit for joining the posts.

The Kerala Non-Approved Higher Secondary Teachers Association (KNHSTA), a collective formed by these teachers, has approached the government several times regarding this issue, to no avail. Although a government order was issued for the submission of a proposal by the Director of Higher Secondary Education to solve the issue by April 30, it was not followed.

Consequently, the teachers’ plight forced them to undertake stronger measures. On September 23, the KNHSTA held a protest march to the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education to voice their demands, following which M.S. Jaya, Director of Higher Secondary Education, assured them that the verification report of the teaching and non-teaching posts at the new schools was under progress, and would be completed at the earliest.

However, she could not make any promises regarding the payment of retrospective benefits to the teachers, as that depended on the Cabinet’s discretion, she told The Hindu .

KNHSTA has decided to go on an indefinite strike if the verification report is not submitted by mid-November.