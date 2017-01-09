Group life insurance policy for visually impaired

The local unit of the National Association for Blind (NAB) has announced a group life insurance policy for 700 visually impaired students, to mark the Louis Braille Day.
This was announced at a function held in observance of the 208th centenary of Louis Braille. Lizzie Jacob, former chief secretary of the State, was the chief guest at the event. The insurance policy has been facilitated by the Amway Opportunity Foundation, the corporate social responsibility wing of Amway India. NAB celebrated the occasion by organising a Braille reading and writing contests for 81 visually impaired students at the organisation. Quiz and music competitions were also held. The Braille calender was distributed amongst beneficiaries of NAB.
