Green thoughts in the autumn of life

It is rare for a nonagenarian to come out with a comprehensive documentation of his sphere of life and activity. V.R. Krishnan Nair, who is 93, has chosen to be different. The former Indian Forest Service officer has come out with Trees: The Sacred, The Cultural and The Beneficial , a compilation of first-hand information on the great variety and importance of trees.

Forest Minister K. Raju released the book here on Wednesday.

Mr. Nair says he was able to put together the work because of the fascination he had developed for forests while working as instructor at the Forestry College (presently, Central Academy for State Forest Service), under the Government of India, at Coimbatore for eight years.

“I used to accompany students to several parts of the country, enabling me to gather a vast amount of information. This has been an ambitious project I’ve been wanting to do for several years,” he says.

A passion

During his earlier stint with the State Forest Development Corporation, his responsibilities included planting trees in large numbers and undertaking measures to preserve them.

The passion continued during the 35 years of his service in the IFS, serving for six years at Kerala Agricultural University which culminated in his becoming the Dean of Forestry.

“A large part of my life has been in close association with trees. The fascination is only natural.”

Many books have been written about trees and forests, but he would say his book is different in that it contains a large volume of information not normally found in similar books.

Interesting facts

He says there are several lesser known interesting facts and tales associated with various species.

While many of these cannot be elucidated based on purely scientific principles, they provide a glimpse into the way many trees have become integral part of our lives.

“Each tree has an interesting tale to narrate. I expect the book to become a useful companion for many sections of readers, including foresters and nature enthusiasts,” he says.

High ecological value

“Sadly, we do not realise the importance of our biodiversity. We have a great variety of flora and fauna. The importance of trees must not be assessed on the basis of their immediate monetary value. The ecological value of a 50-year-old tree was assessed at Rs.70 lakh in 2002. People must learn to understand the long-term benefits of trees,” says Mr. Nair.