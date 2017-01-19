Green protocol for Attukal Pongala

The city Corporation and Shuchitwa Mission will come together to implement the green protocol at the Attukal Pongala festival, to be held from March 3 to 12.

The decision was taken at a meeting held on Tuesday to examine the arrangements being made at the Corporation level for the festival.

As part of the protocol, devotees who take part in the Pongala will be instructed to bring only steel glasses and plates, in order to limit the use of plastic at the venue. Directions were also given at the meeting to prevent the installation of flex boards in connection with the festival.

Groups and clubs extending voluntary help at the festival have been requested to cooperate with the protocol.

CCTV cameras

Pink Patrol will be deployed to ensure the safety of female devotees. Apart from this, around 3,500 police officers will be deputed in two shifts.

Further, CCTV cameras will be installed to prevent robbery during the festival. Directions were also issued at the meeting to various departments in order to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival.

The Food Safety Department was asked to ensure that disposable glasses and plates were not used for Annadaanam at the festival. A special squad will be arranged under the department for ensuring good quality food.

Instructions were also given for ensuring drinking water, the fixing of potholes on roads under the Corporation and the National Highway division, the cleaning of sewers, and the maintenance of street lights in the festival area.

The medical team will begin operation from March 5, in view of Kuthiyottam.

Fire extinguishers will be deployed at various spots around the festival venue, including the parking area.

Special bus services

Special bus services will be arranged during the festival, including air-conditioned KSRTC buses.

Mayor V.K. Prasanth, Deputy Mayor Rakhi Ravikumar, Corporation standing committee chairpersons, and the office-bearers of the Attukal Temple Trust were among those who attended the meeting held at the temple trust hall.