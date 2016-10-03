Green protocol at police headquarters

Green protocol will be rolled out at the Kerala Police headquarters here to ensure that the sprawling surroundings are maintained properly and put in place a proper waste disposal system.

Launched with the help of Suchitwa Mission on Sunday to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti, the initiative is to segregate and reduce the waste, recycling of the waste and converting waste into useful products.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has asked the personnel working in the headquarters to avoid disposable plastic cups and plastic foil and other plastic materials used to wrap food items. The personnel had been asked to bring lunch in tiffin boxes and to deposit food waste in the bins. This will be removed to the biogas plant.

At functions held at the police headquarters, reusable materials would be used to provide food to the participants. Plastic cups and plates will not be allowed. The State Police Chief has also directed the officials not to use bottled drinking water at the functions.