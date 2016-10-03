Thiruvananthapuram

Green protocol at police headquarters

Green protocol will be rolled out at the Kerala Police headquarters here to ensure that the sprawling surroundings are maintained properly and put in place a proper waste disposal system.

Launched with the help of Suchitwa Mission on Sunday to coincide with Gandhi Jayanti, the initiative is to segregate and reduce the waste, recycling of the waste and converting waste into useful products.

State Police Chief Loknath Behera has asked the personnel working in the headquarters to avoid disposable plastic cups and plastic foil and other plastic materials used to wrap food items. The personnel had been asked to bring lunch in tiffin boxes and to deposit food waste in the bins. This will be removed to the biogas plant.

At functions held at the police headquarters, reusable materials would be used to provide food to the participants. Plastic cups and plates will not be allowed. The State Police Chief has also directed the officials not to use bottled drinking water at the functions.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
TRENDING TODAY