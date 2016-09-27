Govt. will have no role in loan recovery: CM

The State is against using the government machinery for the process initiated by banks to recover education loans, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told the Assembly on Monday.

Replying to a submission by P.C. George (Kerala Congress Secular) on the hardship faced by those who had taken education loans, the Chief Minister said the government was concerned about the unfair practices adopted by banks to recover education loans.

“The repayment of the loan should commence only after the loanee gets a job. Unfair practices cannot be adopted for the recovery process. Revenue recovery and eviction from houses cannot be encouraged as the government is trying to provide house for the homeless,” he said.

Earlier raising the issue in the House, Mr. George cited instances of suicide by the affected, recovery notice served to a student who had passed away, and the revenue and the police team accompanying bank officials for recovery process and intimidating the defaulters.

Mr. Vijayan said officials had been asked to be alert while conducting carnivals in the wake of the accident at Chittar in Pathanamthitta in which two children were killed after a fall from a giant wheel on September 8. He said the family of the children, Allan and Priyanka, had been granted an additional Rs.3 lakh and Rs.4.50 lakh towards hospital expenses. — Special Correspondent