Govt. non-committal on VS demand for probe

The State government on Tuesday virtually ignored former Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan’s demand for a probe into the irregularities in awarding the contract for the Vizhinjam International Transshipment Terminal project to Adani Group.

Mr. Achuthanandan made this demand during a submission on the issue. He demanded a probe on the basis of Accountant General’s report pointing out shortcomings in the award of contracts. The Opposition strongly opposed his references to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy and former Ports Minister K. Babu, prompting Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to state that he would examine whether such references were inappropriate. A few of the Opposition legislators contended that Mr. Achuthanandan had attributed the allegations to a report of the Accountant General that was yet to be made an official document.

Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran steered clear of a controversy, sticking to a narrative type of reply. He said the Chief Minister had made it clear on the floor of the House the other day that the State government would implement the project. He did not respond to repeated queries by the Opposition, including Mr. Chandy, on whether the government would order a probe. Mr. Vijayan had said on Monday that the government would honour the contract signed with Adani Group.