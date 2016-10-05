Govt. medical college suspends 18 students

The authorities of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, have suspended 18 MBBS students after an inquiry commission found them guilty of serious violation of discipline, affecting the college’s functioning.

The students belong to 2012, 2013, and 2014 MBBS batches and include 10 girls.

Clash after arts fete

Students had clashed on the campus following the arts festival held at the college from September 28 to 30, when the results of events were declared on the last day of the festival.

The issues began following a Facebook post put up by a student of 2014 batch. Some students of the 2012 batch had gone to the hostel to beat up students of the 2014 batch. Later in the college, some students tried to beat up the student who had put up the FB status and the police arrested two of them.

Students marched to the police station, following which the Principal, staff advisor, and men’s hostel warden mediated and the students were let off without any criminal charges.

But the students later got drunk and created serious trouble.

The girl students of 2014 batch too joined the issue and created a ruckus in the hostel, following which the police had to be called in.

An emergency College Committee of Management (CCM) meeting held on Sunday engaged an eight-member enquiry committee, including various heads of departments, to look into the incident.

It was based on the report of the committee that the CCM decided to suspend 18 students who were found guilty of serious breach of discipline.

