Thiruvananthapuram

Govt. for political consensus against trade pact

more-in

CM expresses concern over impact of RCEP, a trade treaty involving 16 countries, on farm sector

Expressing concern over the Centre’s move to fast-track the Regional Cooperative Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement with 16 countries, the State government on Thursday signalled that it was ready for a political consensus on opposing the deal.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Thursday that the government was open to the idea of an all-party delegation to exert pressure on the Centre not to sign the agreement. Replying to a calling attention motion by Mons Joseph, he said the RCEP would have a crippling impact on Kerala’s agricultural sector. “Cash crop farmers in the State will be left high and dry if import tariffs are brought down to zero in a phased manner.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Thiruvananthapuram
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 26, 2019 8:33:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Govt.-for-political-consensus-against-trade-pact/article16084227.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY