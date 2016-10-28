Govt. for political consensus against trade pact

Expressing concern over the Centre’s move to fast-track the Regional Cooperative Economic Partnership (RCEP), a free trade agreement with 16 countries, the State government on Thursday signalled that it was ready for a political consensus on opposing the deal.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the Assembly on Thursday that the government was open to the idea of an all-party delegation to exert pressure on the Centre not to sign the agreement. Replying to a calling attention motion by Mons Joseph, he said the RCEP would have a crippling impact on Kerala’s agricultural sector. “Cash crop farmers in the State will be left high and dry if import tariffs are brought down to zero in a phased manner.”