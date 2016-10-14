Governor expresses concern

Governor P. Sathasivam has communicated to the State government his concern over the repeated political killings and violence in Kannur.

The Governor conveyed his mind to Additional Chief Secretary Nalini Netto and State Police Chief Loknath Behera when they called on him on Thursday to apprise him about the law and order situation in the State.

The Additional Chief Secretary and the State Police Chief informed the Governor that efforts were on to apprehend the culprits irrespective of their party affiliation, a Raj Bhavan release said.

The press release noted that the Chief Minister had, on September 26, informed the Governor that a petition on the political violence in Kannur, received by him and forwarded to the government, was being acted upon.