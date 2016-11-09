GoM for no further tax for re-registration

The Group of Ministers (GoM) has recommended that there should be no subsequent tax on re-registration if private vehicles more than three years old and cost originally up to Rs.10 lakh is relocated from one State to another.

Briefing mediapersons after the fourth meeting of the GoM holding Transport portfolio in the capital here on Tuesday, chairman and Rajasthan Transport Minister Yunus Khan said at the time of re-registration, the owner has to submit the proof of the address and the new location.

The GoM has also decided to adopt the Kerala model of making available 50 per cent of the penalty collected from erring motorists for sourcing funds for road safety. In addition, Mr. Khan said the GoM has mooted 1 per cent of the registration fee of the motor vehicles and cess on fuel — half per cent as road safety tax — for the road safety activities in view of the mounting road accidents.

The States have also been asked to take necessary action at the earliest to implement the directives of the Supreme Court-appointed committee to improve road safety, he said.

On the all-India authorisation for tourist bus permit, it was decided to use technology to prevent misuse of permits.

IT-backbone is to be used for seamless inter-State transport and for improving operational efficiency of freight operations.

All States have been asked to take steps to move for the execution of Vahan-4 and Sarathi-4 system with the help of MORTH and NIC.