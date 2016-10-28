Gita, Isaac have different roles: CM

“Don’t belittle the role of Gita Gopinath as advisor. Her expertise and that of Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac are different,” was the reply of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Opposition members, who taunted him for sidelining the Finance Minister during the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly.

Replying to the debate on the Bill that was referred to the Subject Committee, the Chief Minister said Dr. Isaac was a recognised economist and an expert in financial matters.

“I am glad that the Opposition too accepts this. But there is a lot of difference between his role and that of Ms. Gopinath. Her job is to give advice to the government. The government will act upon such advice after all round discussions, including with Dr. Isaac,” he said.