Thiruvananthapuram

Gita, Isaac have different roles: CM

Their expertise is different, Pinarayi tells Assembly

“Don’t belittle the role of Gita Gopinath as advisor. Her expertise and that of Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac are different,” was the reply of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to the Opposition members, who taunted him for sidelining the Finance Minister during the debate on the Appropriation Bill in the Assembly.

Replying to the debate on the Bill that was referred to the Subject Committee, the Chief Minister said Dr. Isaac was a recognised economist and an expert in financial matters.

“I am glad that the Opposition too accepts this. But there is a lot of difference between his role and that of Ms. Gopinath. Her job is to give advice to the government. The government will act upon such advice after all round discussions, including with Dr. Isaac,” he said.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 29, 2020 8:54:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Thiruvananthapuram/Gita-Isaac-have-different-roles-CM/article16084224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY