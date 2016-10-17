Ganja peddler arrested

The City police on Sunday arrested a 53-year-old native of Tamil Nadu with alleged possession of 2 kg of cannabis.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Vanaraj of Guddalore. He was apprehended by a police team from near Kochuveli railway station. His arrest has been recorded by the Pettah police.

The accused has been alleged to have been a major supplier of the contraband to small-scale peddlers who targeted educational institutions in the city to make a fast buck.

Upon interrogation, the accused has allegedly confessed to have been operating as an agent who supplied the contraband from dealers in Cumbum, Theni and Usilampatti. Ganja that is believed to have been procured from Andhra Pradesh at cheap rates is being sold at rates as high as Rs.15,000 per kg in the grey market.

According to City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar, the accused has divulged details regarding the racketeers in the drug trade. Efforts were being made to nab more alleged peddlers in the next few days, he added.