Gandhi Jayanti to be observed as service day

: Gandhi Jayanti will be observed as service day in all schools on Sunday, and the coming week as service week.

The Chief Minister’s Gandhi Jayanti message should be read out in all schools prior to the start of the service day observance on Sunday, and in the school assembly on Monday.

Students should also be made aware of seeing all human beings as equal, as envisaged by Gandhi, and living together in peace and harmony for the nation’s prosperity, the Director of Public Instruction has said in a statement.