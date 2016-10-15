GST demystified at workshop

Doubts regarding the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) came pouring in at an interactive session that was organised by the Central Excise, Customs and Service Tax Commissionerate, Thiruvananthapuram, for trade organisations on Friday.

The workshop, the second such programme to be arranged by the Commissionerate for the trading community, had 80-odd participants representing various industries.

The programme was inaugurated by Joint Commissioner S. Senthil Nathan, who provided a brief picture on the changes that the new tax regime would bring about. Deputy Commissioner C. Joannes George spoke on the occasion.

Superintendent S. Ashok Narayanan, who led the presentation, said the introduction of GST cannot be seen just as a tax reform, but one of the greatest administrative reforms to be implemented in the country since the reorganisation of States.

Better transparency

Besides creating greater transparency in business, the tax regime is expected to prevent tax evasion. Through its implementation, inter-State check-posts will lose their relevance, resulting in preventive checks coming down gradually. The GST mechanism will be based on computerised networking minimising manual operation.

Later, an interactive session led by Mr. Nathan, Assistant Commissioners N.S. Raji and S. Simi was held. Prakash Alex, Superintendent and Public Relations Officer, said a similar session will be held in Kollam on October 24.