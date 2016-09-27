Furore in House over medical college fee issue

The full budget session of the Kerala Assembly began on a stormy note on Monday with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) members disrupting the proceedings alleging a deal between the government and private self-financing medical college managements that forced students to pay hefty capitation and course fees.

The Opposition members moved into the well of the House, sloganeering, midway through the zero hour, forcing Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan to suspend the proceedings for over 30 minutes.

Earlier, raising the issue through an adjournment motion, V.S. Sivakumar (Congress) alleged that the pact between LDF government and the private self-financing medical colleges had resulted in the course fee in the management quota going up by Rs.65,000 at one go. Under the UDF government, the fees had gone up by only Rs.47,000 over five years.

NRI quota

The fees payable by students admitted under NRI quota has also been jacked up. The government’s decision not to go in appeal against the High Court order favouring the managements exposed the true nature of the deal between it and the managements, he said.

Minister’s allegation

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja said the agreement with the private self-financing medical colleges was the best under the circumstances and had helped the government increase the number of merit quota seats this year by 120 seats.

However, her comment that children of some of the Opposition leaders had secured admissions in private self-financing medical colleges during the tenure of the UDF government evoked a strong response from the Opposition and demand for expunction of the comment from the records of the House.

‘It’s plunder’

Intervening in the discussion, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said it was plunder by the private self-finaning medical college managements. Instead of walking out of the House, the Opposition would stage its protest in the House to force the government to hold talks with the Youth Congress leadership, he said.

With the Opposition Leader’s announcement, UDF members moved into the well shouting slogans and, once the proceedings were suspended, squatted in the well. The disruption lasted 35 minutes. Speaking on resumption of proceedings, the Chief Minister said though the fees may have been low in the past, the managements were levying hefty sums under various heads even after entering into an agreement with the government on the fee structure. The fee being levied might be high now, but they would not be able to extract more money from the students now that they must go by the NEET merit. The government would take stern action if anyone tries to subvert the NEET merit. The government would be ready to hold talks with those agitators, he added. The Opposition members returned to their seats following the Chief Minister’s assurance.