Free ration for 25.59 lakh people

The State Cabinet has decided to provide free ration to 25,58,631 persons whose names figure in 5,95,800 ration cards.

An official press note said here on Wednesday that the ration would be provided to those who are eligible for ration under the Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and whose names figure in the temporary priority lists. This will be subject to finalisation of the lists. Each cardholder would get 35 kilograms of rice under the scheme.

Concessional rates

The remaining 1, 29, 21,410 persons whose names figure in 28,37,236 cards would be provide five kilograms of foodgrains (rice and wheat) on an 80:20 ratio at concessional rates.

In the case of those who earlier belonged to the Above the Poverty Line (APL) list, the government would provide ration at two kilograms of rice at Rs. 2 a kg. This would also be subject to finalisation of the priority list.

The decision would benefit 1,21,50,769 persons. For the remaining, one kilogram of wheat and rice depending on the available quantity would be provided at APL rates, the press note said.

Officers shuffled

The Cabinet has gone in for a minor shuffle of IAS officers, appointing Mini Antony as Civil Supplies Commissioner, P. Balakiran as Director of Panchayats and T.V. Anupama as Director of Social Justice.

At its meeting here on Wednesday, the Cabinet also decided to appoint V. Ratheesan as Director of Civil Supplies, Navjoth Khosa as Commissioner of Food Safety and Sriram Sambasiva Rao as Director of the Kerala State IT Mission. Mr. Rao would also hold additional charge of Information Kerala Mission.

The Cabinet also decided to revive the Farm Development Committees, which had become defunct on August 24, 2015.