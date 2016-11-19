Foster care project to be launched today

The District Child Protection Unit will on Saturday launch Sanatha Balyam , a project that aims at breathing new life into the foster care scheme.
Part of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Sanatha Balyam aims at placing 100 children from 33 child care institutions in foster care, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, over the next one year.
The scheme is being launched to coincide with a meeting of 48 children, who have been placed in foster care, and their guardians.
The project guidelines will be released at a function at Government Children’s Home, Poojappura, at 11 a.m. The project will be inaugurated by Chairperson of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shobha Koshy. Social Justice Secretary A. Shajahan will preside over the function.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor