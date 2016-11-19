Foster care project to be launched today

The District Child Protection Unit will on Saturday launch Sanatha Balyam , a project that aims at breathing new life into the foster care scheme.

Part of the Integrated Child Protection Scheme, Sanatha Balyam aims at placing 100 children from 33 child care institutions in foster care, under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, over the next one year.

The scheme is being launched to coincide with a meeting of 48 children, who have been placed in foster care, and their guardians.

The project guidelines will be released at a function at Government Children’s Home, Poojappura, at 11 a.m. The project will be inaugurated by Chairperson of the Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights Shobha Koshy. Social Justice Secretary A. Shajahan will preside over the function.