Foster care for children

A mechanism to place children living in observation homes in foster care with select couples will be implemented in the district, Collector S. Venkatesapathy has said.

This would go a long way in the rehabilitation of children who experienced isolation owing to social and psychological problems. The departments concerned should take urgent steps in this regard, he said.

Mr. Venkatesapathy was addressing a meeting on social justice for women and children at the Collectorate conference hall here on Wednesday.

The plan was to let families foster children for a month during vacations, Onam-Christmas holidays, and weekends. The unification of government mechanisms that worked for the welfare of women and children was imperative, and training should be provided to those concerned, Mr. Venkatesapathy said.