Thiruvananthapuram

Folk arts

Singarimelam contest

A Singarimelam competition and felicitation of ‘gurus’ will be organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra to promote folk art forms and their practitioners.

Teams with not less than seven members can take part in the competition, being organised in association with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Ministry of Culture. Teams that bag the top three prizes will get a purse of Rs.25,000, Rs.15,000, and Rs.10,000, certificates, and citation respectively.

For details, call 47804354, a release here said.

