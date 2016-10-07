Fire at Secretariat

Tense moments prevailed at the Secretariat on Thursday when a fire broke out at the office of the Health Minister.

The incident was reported from the North Sandwich Block around 4.15 p.m., following which a unit of the Fire and Rescue Services stationed on the Secretariat premises rushed to the spot. Another fire unit from Chengalchoola also reached the place. The timely action ensured that the fire was doused within a short while.

An official said that a few furniture and curtains were burnt in the fire. A short-circuit in an air-conditioner is suspected to have caused the fire, according to preliminary findings.