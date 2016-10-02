Fingerprints galore against violence

Lakhs of finger impressions. One painting.

‘Ray of hope,’ a 470 sq.m. painting that is bidding to enter the Guinness Book of Records for the world’s largest fingerprint painting, now adorns the seven-storey facade of Dr. Somervell Memorial CSI Medical College, Karakonam, on the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

It is the brainchild of Naveen Koval, Assistant Professor of Paediatrics, Kannur Medical College.

The painting, which claims to have over 15 lakh finger impressions of more than 20,000 doctors from around the country, is a symbolic representation of doctors’ unity against the violence faced by their fraternity. With frequent incidents of violence against doctors being reported, the painting is expected to make people introspect on the situations and pressures faced by doctors so that all members of society can work together to make the world a better place.

Dr. Koval, while in his final year at the Institute of Post-Graduate Medical Education and Research, Kolkata, had come up with a painting made of finger impressions of those suffering from childhood leukaemia. The painting was auctioned and the proceeds donated to the Institute of Child Health, Kolkata.

When the idea of creating something bigger came to him, Dr. Koval started searching for existing records.

The theme of violence against doctors was already there in his mind, and to highlight it he hit upon making a brick painting, where cloth would be magnified to accommodate the signatures necessary.

While the groundwork began in November last year, the actual work on the painting got under way in December and took around four months. The cloth was divided into 470 squares, and these sent to different medical colleges for the finger impressions of doctors.

While areas that required finger impressions in single colours did not pose any problems, there were a few complications in other places.

“Most of the work was completed with the help of students of Kannur medical college, and the remaining by the medical community across India,” Dr. Koval says.

The initial response to the initiative was lukewarm. “People knew finger impressions were needed for a painting, but they didn’t know what the idea behind it was,” Dr. Koval said. But all that changed when the painting came together. “Only when they saw it did they realise its magnitude.”

“The Indian Medical Association has taken up the idea as a campaign, and plans to take the painting to various locations for awareness creation,” Dr. Koval says.