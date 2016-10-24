Final allotment

The final centralised allotment to Ayurveda, Homoeo, Siddha, Unani and medical allied courses (Agriculture, Forestry, Veterinary sciences and Fisheries), 2016 has been published in the websitewww.cee.kerala.gov.in

Those students who had confirmed their options online within the stipulated time alone are considered for this phase of allotment.

Candidates who get allotment afresh or get a change in allotment should remit the fees online or at the designated branches of State Bank of Travancore on October 24 or 25 and join the allotted College before 5 p.m. on October 25.

Helpline numbers

Helpline numbers are 0471-2339101 / 9102 / 9103 / 9104.