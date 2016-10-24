Thiruvananthapuram

Feud at top rung of police affecting law and order, says Sudheeran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president V.M. Sudheeran has said that the feud at the top rung of the police is affecting the maintenance of law and order in the State.

In a statement here on Sunday, Mr. Sudheeran said it appeared that the Home Department had turned into a passive onlooker as top officials fought against each other.

Those who had been convicted in major murder cases were acting in defiance of the law, and criminal gangs were having a free run in the absence of effective policing and law enforcement.

