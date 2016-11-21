Fall in quality of membership worries CPI(M)

The State CPI(M) leadership is worried about the fall in the quality of the party’s members and has resolved to mount a strong bid to clean up its rolls.

Briefing reporters after the three-day party State committee meeting here on Sunday, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said though the CPI(M) was the largest political party in the State, its membership needed to be closely scrutinised for quality.

In keeping with the decisions of the Kolkata Plenum, the State would undertake an exercise that would result in weeding out persons who were not sufficiently active in party work, he said.

The CPI(M), he said, had 3.50 lakh members in the State, besides about 1.80 lakh fellow travellers.

The proposed exercise, which will conclude when membership scrutiny takes place early next year, would be to remove those who are totally inactive from the rolls.

The State is faced with a peculiar situation owing to the growth of communal forces, led on the one side by the RSS and on the other by the Islamic State (IS). The challenge before the party was to rally all secular sections and to ensure that the faithful did not get swayed by either of the arguments, he pointed out.

More youth, women

Mr. Balakrishnan said the party leadership wanted greater number of youth and women to come into its fold. The target is to ensure that by the time the party goes in for the next State conference, at least 30 per cent of the members should be aged below 30 years and that women constitute at least 25 per cent of the members.

In Kannur and Kasaragod, the target would be to have 30 per cent women membership. Simultaneously, efforts would also be made to strengthen the class and mass organisations associated with the party.

All party district committees would meet for two days in January to work out the details of the proposal, the CPI(M) State secretary said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) and LDF would be ready to join hands with anyone in the fight to save the cooperative sector, which had landed in a crisis following demonetisation. This stand of the CPI(M) would be communicated to the all-party meeting being convened by the government and, in case, there was objection to the proposal, the party and LDF would go it alone with their fight.

The party State committee, he said, had also resolved to ask the government to approach the Centre to get sufficient rice to be distributed to non-priority category cardholders at least at Rs.8 a kg.

