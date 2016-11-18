Fall in coconut productivity a concern

Kerala is falling behind other States in coconut production, triggering calls for drastic steps to promote value addition and arrest the decline.

Figures released by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare show that the productivity of coconut in Kerala is just half that in Tamil Nadu.

“The plight of the crop is the result of persistent neglect and failure to adopt scientific crop management practices and value addition techniques,” says P. Rajendran, Vice Chancellor, Kerala Agricultural University (KAU).

He feels that a network of technology incubators and community-level processing centres for value addition of coconut could help Kerala regain its supremacy.

“The majority of coconut trees in Kerala are in homesteads. Most of them are of traditional variety, aged and disease-prone. While the cost of production per nut is Rs.7, the market price is around Rs.5. Compelled to cut down on expenditure, the farmer neglects traditional practices and fails to adopt modern crop management practices.”

Inter-cropping

Dr. Rajendran, however, points out that plantations in Tamil Nadu are relatively large and the trees young and of new varieties.

He feels that coconut farming in Kerala can thrive only by bringing down the cost of production and enhancing profitability.

Drought mitigation

Meanwhile, KAU has come out with a package of drought-mitigation measures for coconut farmers in the State.

Director of Extension S. Estelita said pests like red palm weevil, rhinoceros beetle, black-headed caterpillars, mites, coreid bugs, and rodents were expected to be more vigorous during the season.