FSA will curb malpractices, says Minister

Food and Civil Supplies Minister P. Thilothaman told the Assembly on Monday that irregularities and malpractices in ration shops and wholesale foodgrains shops could be prevented once the National Food Security Act (FSA) was implemented.

In reply to a question, he said the National Informatics Centre had developed a special software to check the leakage of foodgrains in transit from the godown to the ration shop.

The software would be piloted in Kollam next month and would be rolled out Statewide next April.

More products

Steps would be taken to sell more products through ration shops to counter the dip in commission for ration dealers once the Food Security Act was implemented.

Under the Act, Kerala needs 16.25 lakh tonnes of foodgrains. However, the Centre has allocated only 14.25 lakh tonnes of grains for the State. Given this shortfall, the Civil Supplies Corporation is in no position to start Maveli Hotels under it.

All the same, if voluntary organisations such as the Kudumbasree start Maveli Hotels, the corporation would consider reaching foodgrains in bulk, at a subsidised rate, to such ventures, he said.

In reply to a question, Mr. Thilothaman said a meeting of hotel owners in Idukki, Kottayam, and Pathanamthitta would be convened soon to try and ensure uniform and reasonable prices in hotels during the Sabarimala season. This is in view of numerous complaints that hotels were fleecing pilgrims. However, attempting to effect uniform prices in all hotels across the State may not be practical, he added.

