Experts moot subways, skywalks in city

Subways, skywalks, and ring roads are part of the suggestions that came up during a consultation meeting organised here on Thursday by the the city Corporation with experts from the transport sector as part of submitting Smart City proposals to the Central government.

T. Elangovan, former Director of the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC), presided over the meeting. Subways and skywalks were proposed near the crowded areas of the city. Footpaths need to be made differently-abled-friendly.

Another suggestion was for a mobile-based system to help the public know the timings of buses through a particular route and to know the exact position of the buses in the route at a particular time.

Traffic lights should be equipped with a system to change its timings according to the volume of traffic. A suggestion came up for the introduction of smaller buses within the city limits and to limit larger buses to the outer areas.

With IT experts

In another consultation meeting with IT experts, suggestions were put forward for a single ticket system for the public to avail themselves of various services, including parking and other facilities.

The entire city needs to be Wi-Fi enabled for the collection of all user fees and taxes through an online system. The public have to be trained in the use of electronic facilities.

T. Mohan Dhas, State Informatics Officer of the National Informatics Centre, presided.

P.M. Sasi, Additional Director of the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), was the moderator.

GIS-based map

Another suggestion was to distribute to the public a map using Geographic Information System (GIS), providing the locations of various e-governance services in the city.

Mobile-based system to help public know timings of buses

Single ticket system for various public services mooted