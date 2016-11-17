Excise must not helm Vimukthi: Archbishop

The Left Democratic Front government’s move to entrust the charge of coordinating Vimukthi, an anti-substance abuse campaign being taken up by the government, to the Excise Department is equivalent to asking the fox to guard the chicken coop, Latin diocese Archbishop Soosa Pakiam M. has said. He was addressing a press conference here.

The Excise Department’s primary role as a regulatory body of liquor sales is contradictory to the Vimukthi mission’s goal of an intoxicant-free State, as it is inconceivable that a body with interests in facilitating liquor consumption will work towards promoting abstinence, he said. ‘Subodham,’ the anti-liquor campaign of the previous government, had also been criticised for the same reason.

Therefore, the Social Justice and Health departments should be at the helm of the mission, which is in fact the legal norm, according to the Government of India (Allocation of Business Rules), 1961.