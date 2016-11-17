Excise must not helm Vimukthi: Archbishop

The Left Democratic Front government’s move to entrust the charge of coordinating Vimukthi, an anti-substance abuse campaign being taken up by the government, to the Excise Department is equivalent to asking the fox to guard the chicken coop, Latin diocese Archbishop Soosa Pakiam M. has said. He was addressing a press conference here.
The Excise Department’s primary role as a regulatory body of liquor sales is contradictory to the Vimukthi mission’s goal of an intoxicant-free State, as it is inconceivable that a body with interests in facilitating liquor consumption will work towards promoting abstinence, he said. ‘Subodham,’ the anti-liquor campaign of the previous government, had also been criticised for the same reason.
Therefore, the Social Justice and Health departments should be at the helm of the mission, which is in fact the legal norm, according to the Government of India (Allocation of Business Rules), 1961.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath
Please Email the Editor